Catholic World News

Transalpine Redemptorists denounce ‘post-Vatican II claimants to the papacy’

May 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Transalpine Redemptorists

CWN Editor's Note: The Transalpine Redemptorists, a traditionalist community that reconciled with the Holy See in 2008, published a document on May 2 denouncing “post-Vatican II claimants to the papacy” as “manifest heretics.”

Adopting a sedevacantist position, the institute listed Popes Paul VI, John Paul II, Benedict XVI, Francis, and Leo XIV as “papal pretenders.”

In 2024, the institute was expelled from a New Zealand diocese following a Vatican investigation.

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