Catholic World News

Scottish bishop warns against illicit episcopal consecration of Transalpine Redemptorist

June 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Aberdeen

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hugh Gilbert, O.S.B., of Aberdeen, Scotland, warned against attendance at the episcopal consecration of Father Michael Mary, a priest of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer (Transalpine Redemptorists).

The traditionalist community reconciled with the Holy See in 2008 but adopted a sedevacantist position last month. Father Michael Mary will be ordained a bishop by Bishop Pierre Roy, a former SSPX priest who traces his episcopal lineage to a bishop ordained by Archbishop Pierre Martin Ngô Đình Thục.

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