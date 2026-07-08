Catholic World News

Transalpine Redemptorists are distinct from Redemptorists, superior general clarifies

July 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The superior general of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists), founded by St. Alphonsus Liguori, clarified that the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, commonly known as the Transalpine Redemptorists, are not part of the Redemptorist order.

Father Rogério Gomes, C.Ss.R., issued his statement prior to the scheduled illicit episcopal consecration of a Transalpine Redemptorist priest.

The Transalpine Redemptorists, a traditionalist community founded in 1988, reconciled with the Holy See in 2008 but adopted a sedevacantist position in May. Father Michael Mary is scheduled to be ordained a bishop on July 25 by Bishop Pierre Roy, a former priest of the Society of Saint Pius X who traces his episcopal lineage to a bishop ordained by Archbishop Pierre Martin Ngô Đình Thục.

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