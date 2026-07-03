Catholic World News

DDF publishes procedures for the return of SSPX priests, laity to full communion

July 03, 2026

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith published procedures for the return of priests and lay faithful of the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) into full communion with the Church.

The publication of the procedures followed the consecration of four new SSPX bishops without a papal mandate (analysis), and the dicastery’s consequent decree of excommunication, with an accompanying explanatory note.

Priests

Under the procedures, an SSPX priest who has “decided to leave the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X, and who is willing to accept the Second Vatican Council and the legitimacy of the novus ordo Missae, even while remaining attached to the usus antiquior,“ must:

find an ordinary—a bishop or a major superior of a religious institute—who is willing to accept him for a trial period of one to three years. Vatican News, in its report on the procedures, referred to “the leaders of the fraternities that follow the ancient rite and are united with Rome,” presumably as the most likely example of major superiors willing to accept an SSPX priest.

“write a letter in his own hand to the Holy Father, introducing himself and requesting the remission of censures incurred either due to having received ordination from an excommunicated or irregular Bishop, or, having been validly and licitly ordained, due to having subsequently joined the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X.”

sign a profession of faith and formula of adherence (pp. 3-4), which the ordinary will transmit to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, along with the priest’s certificate of ordination—documents that will allow the dicastery to remit the canonical penalties incurred by the priest for formal adherence to the schism.

Under the dicastery’s formula of adherence, the priest promises

fidelity to the Catholic Church and the Roman Pontiff, abstaining from public criticism of the Pope or his Magisterium

acceptance of Lumen Gentium n. 25, the Second Vatican Council’s teaching on the papal magisterium

an obligation to interpret other teachings of the Second Vatican Council, as well as postconciliar liturgical and canonical instructions, in a positive light when they seem difficult to reconcile with preceding magisterial teachings

acceptance of the validity of the sacraments celebrated according to the postconciliar rites

adherence to the discipline of the Church, above all to the 1983 Code of Canon Law

Laity

The procedures provide for the evaluation of laity on a case-by-case basis and distinguish laity who have formally adhered to the SSPX schism, with knowledge and consent, from those who have not.

Examples of the former include members of the Third Order of the Society of Saint Pius X, as well as those who “habitually participate in the celebrations of the Society of Saint Pius X while formally sharing its doctrinal positions.” They must sign the profession of faith and formula of adherence (pp. 3-4) and present them to the local bishop, who will receive the laity into full communion at the time and in the manner he deems most appropriate.

Examples of laity who have not formally adhered to the schism include those who “have attended the Society of Saint Pius X solely for liturgical or spiritual reasons” and those who “despite being aware of the tensions with the Holy See, do not reject the Magisterium or the authority of the Roman Pontiff.” For such laity, “it will suffice for them to approach a priest in full communion, with the decision not to frequent the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X in the future.”

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