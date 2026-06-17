Catholic World News

Vatican City, power company sign agreement on construction of energy plant

June 17, 2026

The Vatican City State announced that its Governorate signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian utility Acea to “develop a joint pathway for the definition, structuring, and progressive implementation of the agrivoltaic plant” that the Holy See will “build within the Vatican’s extraterritorial area of Santa Maria di Galeria.”

Other signatories to the agreement are the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) and the Fratello Sole Foundation.

“The Protocol is aligned with the teachings of the Church’s Magisterium,” according to the announcement. “In accordance with these principles, the development of the project will take into account environmental sustainability criteria throughout the entire life cycle of the infrastructure, including the minimization of emissions, the efficient use of water and energy resources, the protection of soil and ecosystems, and integration with agricultural activities.”

The agreement with Acea, signed on June 10 and announced on June 15, follows the recent entry into force of an agreement between the Holy See and Italy for the agrivoltaic plant’s construction and the establishment of the Fratello Sole (Brother Sun) Foundation.

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