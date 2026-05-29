Catholic World News

Renewable energy agreement between Holy See, Italy enters into force

May 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A July 2025 agreement between on the Holy See and Italy related to renewable energy entered into force on May 27.

The agreement provides for the construction of an agrivoltaic plant in Santa Maria di Galeria, the Vatican territory just outside of Rome where Vatican Radio is located.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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