Catholic World News

Pope establishes foundation to construct plant to provide energy to Vatican City

June 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV issued a chirograph, with accompanying statutes, establishing the Fratello Sole Foundation (Brother Sun Foundation).

The foundation will oversee the construction and management of an agrivoltaic plant in Santa Maria di Galeria, the Vatican territory just outside of Rome where Vatican Radio is located. The plant will provide energy to Vatican Radio and the Vatican City State.

The foundation’s establishment follows an agreement between the Holy See and Italy that provides for the plant’s construction.

Sister Raffaella Petrini, president of the Governorate of Vatican City State, and Bishop Giordano Piccinotti, president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, will serve as the foundation’s president and vice president for three years. According to the statutes, the foundation’s board of directors will have only three members: the president, the vice president, and another member to be appointed by the Pontiff.

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