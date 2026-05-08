Catholic World News

Pope challenges citizens of Naples to build an alternative culture to violence

May 08, 2026

As he concluded his one-day pastoral visit to Pompeii and Naples, Pope Leo XIV addressed the citizens of Naples late this afternoon in the Piazza del Plebiscito.

“Brothers and sisters, in this city flows a yearning for life, justice and goodness that cannot be overwhelmed by evil, discouragement and resignation,” Pope Leo said. “For this reason, it is necessary that—not alone, but together—we ask ourselves: what really matters? What is necessary and important to resume the journey in the impetus of commitment instead of in the weariness of disinterest, in the courage of good instead of fear of evil, in the healing of wounds instead of indifference?”

“In many areas we can see a real geography of inequality and poverty, fueled by problems that have not been resolved for some time: income inequality, poor job prospects, lack of adequate structures and services, the pervasive action of crime, the drama of unemployment, dropping out of school, and other situations that weigh down the lives of many people,” the Pope continued. “In the face of these realities, which sometimes take on worrying dimensions, the presence and action of the State is more necessary than ever, to give security and confidence to citizens and take away space for organized crime.”

The Pope added:

Peace starts from the human heart, crosses relationships, takes root in neighborhoods and suburbs, and expands to embrace the whole city and the world. This is why we feel it is urgent to work first of all within the city itself. Here peace is built by promoting an alternative culture to violence, through daily gestures, educational paths and practical choices of justice.

At the same time, Pope Leo said that he saw “concrete signs of a young Church and of a city that can be regenerated. I am sure that you will not fail to continue to cultivate them with boldness, with the passion and enthusiasm that distinguishes you.”

“I thank you, dear friends, for your welcome and I entrust all of you to the intercession of Mary Most Holy and St. Januarius,” he concluded. “May the Lord always make you faithful to the Gospel and bless the city of Naples!”

Coverage of Pope Leo’s pastoral visit to Pompeii and Naples:

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