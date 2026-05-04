Bishop Campbell, author of ‘DEI means God,’ retires
May 04, 2026
Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Bishop Roy Campbell from the office of auxiliary bishop of Washington, DC. The prelate, now 78, was ordained to the priesthood at 59 and consecrated a bishop at 69.
Last September, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published “DEI Means God,” a critique of the Trump administration by Bishop Campbell; the bishops’ conference subsequently removed the essay from its website. In February, Bishop Campbell emphasized in a homily that “God is DEI.”
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Further information:
- Resignations and Appointments, 01.05.2026 (Holy See Press Office, 5/1/26)
- ‘DEI means God,’ US bishop writes in critique of Trump administration (CWN, 9/12/26)
- USCCB removes Bishop Campbell’s ‘DEI means God’ essay from website (CWN, 9/15/26)
- Washington auxiliary bishop emphasizes that God is DEI (CWN, 2/24/26)
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