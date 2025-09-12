Catholic World News

‘DEI means God,’ US bishop writes in critique of Trump administration

September 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published “DEI Means God,” a reflection by Auxiliary Bishop Roy Campbell of Washington.

The prelate wrote, “The current government administration that we have is working to separate us from one another, not just migrants, but many, especially people of color, who have been denied for far too long, equal opportunities in education, social recognition, and economic growth, truly denying the DIGNITY OF EVERY HUMAN BEING!”

“This administration wants to erase Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from the American conscience,” Bishop Campbell continued. “However, just think about the letters, DEI. DEI, Dei means God in Latin.”

After stating that “God is Diversity,” “God is Equity,” and “God is Inclusion,” the prelate wrote that “DEI to me means that God is always working among us and through us for the eternal life of each of us.’

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!