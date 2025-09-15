Catholic World News

USCCB removes Bishop Campbell’s ‘DEI means God’ essay from website

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops removed “DEI Means God,” a reflection by Auxiliary Bishop Roy Campbell of Washington, from its website after Catholic World News published an article on it.

Chieko Noguchi, the USCCB’s executive director of public affairs, told The Pillar that the essay was “a draft of a personal reflection from Bishop Campbell that is yet to be discussed and given to a definitive publication plan.”

“It was mistakenly posted to the website, and has been taken down,” she said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

