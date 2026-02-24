Catholic World News

Washington auxiliary bishop emphasizes that God is DEI

February 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Roy Campbell emphasized at a February 21 Mass that “God is DEI,” according to a report in the archdiocesan newspaper.

“DEI means God is diversity, He is equity, and He is inclusion,” Bishop Campbell preached at a Mass at St. Joseph Church in Largo, Maryland.

In September, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) published “DEI means God,” a reflection by Bishop Campbell that was critical of the Trump administration. The USCCB subsequently removed the reflection from its website.

