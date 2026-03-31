Catholic World News

Bishop Wilmer, Pope Leo discuss evangelization, Church in Germany

March 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Bischofskonferenz

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Bishop Heinrich Wilmer, S.C.J., the new chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference and new bishop of Münster, on March 30.

“The central topic of the conversation was the proclamation of the Gospel—and, in this context, the situation of the Church in Germany,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement. “Bishop Wilmer expressed his gratitude to the Holy Father for the trust placed in him regarding his appointment as Bishop of Münster,” Germany’s most populous diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!