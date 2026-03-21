Catholic World News

Papal preacher devotes third Lenten sermon to evangelization

March 21, 2026

Father Roberto Pasolini, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his third weekly Lenten sermon to “The Mission: Proclaiming the Gospel to Every Creature” (full text, video).

The Capuchin Franciscan friar’s sermon—preached in Paul VI Audience Hall on March 20, in the presence of Pope Leo and the Roman Curia—had five sections:

Generating Christ

Allowing oneself to be welcomed

Awaiting questions

Encountering the other

Submissive to all

The papal preacher customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and the Curia on the Fridays of Advent and Lent; he also customarily delivers the homily in St. Peter’s Basilica on Good Friday. The overarching theme of this year’s Lenten sermons is “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation (2 Cor 5:17): Conversion to the Gospel, according to Saint Francis.”

Father Pasolini’s first Lenten sermon was entitled “Conversion: Following the Lord Jesus on the Path of Humility”; the second, “Fraternity: The Grace and Responsibility of Fraternal Communion.”

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