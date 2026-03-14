Papal preacher devotes second Lenten sermon to brotherhood
March 14, 2026
Father Roberto Pasolini, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his second weekly Lenten sermon to “Fraternity: The grace and responsibility of fraternal communion” (full text).
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The Capuchin Franciscan friar’s sermon—preached in Paul VI Audience Hall on March 13, in the presence of Pope Leo and the Roman Curia—had five sections:
- The gift of brothers
- We become brothers
- Loving more
- From death to life
- Eternal life
The papal preacher customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and the Curia on the Fridays of Advent and Lent; he also customarily delivers the homily in St. Peter’s Basilica on Good Friday. The overarching theme of this year’s Lenten sermons is “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation (2 Cor 5:17): Conversion to the Gospel, according to Saint Francis.”
The first Lenten sermon, preached on March 6, was entitled “Conversion: Following the Lord Jesus on the Path of Humility.”
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