Catholic World News

Papal preacher devotes second Lenten sermon to brotherhood

March 14, 2026

Father Roberto Pasolini, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his second weekly Lenten sermon to “Fraternity: The grace and responsibility of fraternal communion” (full text).

The Capuchin Franciscan friar’s sermon—preached in Paul VI Audience Hall on March 13, in the presence of Pope Leo and the Roman Curia—had five sections:

The gift of brothers

We become brothers

Loving more

From death to life

Eternal life

The papal preacher customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and the Curia on the Fridays of Advent and Lent; he also customarily delivers the homily in St. Peter’s Basilica on Good Friday. The overarching theme of this year’s Lenten sermons is “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation (2 Cor 5:17): Conversion to the Gospel, according to Saint Francis.”

The first Lenten sermon, preached on March 6, was entitled “Conversion: Following the Lord Jesus on the Path of Humility.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!