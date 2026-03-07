Papal preacher, in first Lenten sermon, preaches on conversion, humility
March 07, 2026
Father Roberto Pasolini, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his first weekly Lenten sermon to “Conversion: Following the Lord Jesus on the Path of Humility” (full text).
The Capuchin Franciscan friar’s sermon (video)--preached in Paul VI Audience Hall on March 6, in the presence of Pope Leo, the Roman Curia, and other Vatican staff—had five sections:
- The change of taste
- The alteration of sin
- The rediscovered measure
- Becoming smaller
- Ongoing conversion
The papal preacher customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and the Curia on the Fridays of Advent and Lent and also delivers the homily in St. Peter’s Basilica on Good Friday. The overarching theme of this year’s Lenten sermons is “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation (2 Cor 5:17): Conversion to the Gospel, according to Saint Francis.”
Further information:
