Catholic World News

Papal preacher, in first Lenten sermon, preaches on conversion, humility

March 07, 2026

Father Roberto Pasolini, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his first weekly Lenten sermon to “Conversion: Following the Lord Jesus on the Path of Humility” (full text).

The Capuchin Franciscan friar’s sermon (video)--preached in Paul VI Audience Hall on March 6, in the presence of Pope Leo, the Roman Curia, and other Vatican staff—had five sections:

The change of taste

The alteration of sin

The rediscovered measure

Becoming smaller

Ongoing conversion

The papal preacher customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and the Curia on the Fridays of Advent and Lent and also delivers the homily in St. Peter’s Basilica on Good Friday. The overarching theme of this year’s Lenten sermons is “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation (2 Cor 5:17): Conversion to the Gospel, according to Saint Francis.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!