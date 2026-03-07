Catholic World News

Papal preacher, in first Lenten sermon, preaches on conversion, humility

March 07, 2026

Father Roberto Pasolini, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his first weekly Lenten sermon to “Conversion: Following the Lord Jesus on the Path of Humility” (full text).

The Capuchin Franciscan friar’s sermon (video)--preached in Paul VI Audience Hall on March 6, in the presence of Pope Leo, the Roman Curia, and other Vatican staff—had five sections:

  • The change of taste
  • The alteration of sin
  • The rediscovered measure
  • Becoming smaller
  • Ongoing conversion

The papal preacher customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and the Curia on the Fridays of Advent and Lent and also delivers the homily in St. Peter’s Basilica on Good Friday. The overarching theme of this year’s Lenten sermons is “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation (2 Cor 5:17): Conversion to the Gospel, according to Saint Francis.”

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

 
Further information:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat7 March
Lent

Saturday of the Second Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of Sts. Perpetua and Felicity, Martyrs

Image for Saturday of the Second Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of Sts. Perpetua and Felicity, Martyrs

The parable of the prodigal son brings out even more clearly the free choice of God. This time his choice falls on one who is least worthy of it. The prodigal son of the parable is a figure representing us. We are the real prodigal sons whom God has forgiven and brought back into his love and made heirs of the…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: