‘Our victory over death begins here and now,’ Pope preaches on feast of Assumption

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at the pontifical parish of Castel Gandolfo on August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary—the first time since 2014 that a pope has celebrated Mass publicly on the feast of the Assumption.

“Prior to being our final destiny, the Resurrection transforms—in soul and body—our dwelling on earth,” Pope Leo preached. “Mary’s song, Magnificat, strengthens the hope of the humble, the hungry, the faithful servants of God. These are the men and women of the Beatitudes.”

The Pope concluded:

Let us not be afraid to choose life! It may seem risky and imprudent. Many voices whisper: “Why bother? Let it go. Think of your own interests.” These are voices of death.



But we are disciples of Christ. It is his love that drives us—soul and body—in our time. As individuals and as the Church, we no longer live for ourselves. This—and only this—spreads life and lets life prevail. Our victory over death begins here and now.

