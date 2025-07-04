Catholic World News

Pope Leo to resume custom of public celebration of Mass on feast of the Assumption

July 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican on July 3 announced the schedule of public liturgical celebrations at which Pope Leo XIV will preside in August and September.

Among them is the Mass of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which Pope Leo is scheduled to celebrate on August 15 at the Pontifical Parish of St. Thomas of Villanova at Castel Gandolfo.

Pope Benedict XVI celebrated Mass at Castel Gandolfo’s parish on every August 15 of his pontificate. Pope Francis celebrated and preached the homily at an outdoor Assumption Mass in 2013 at Castel Gandolfo, and in 2014 during his apostolic journey in South Korea, but never again did so during the remainder of his pontificate.

