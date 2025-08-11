Catholic World News

In renewed peace appeal, Pope Leo recalls atomic bombings

August 11, 2025

In remarks delivered in St. Peter’s Square on August 10, Pope Leo XIV recalled the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“Let us continue to pray for an end to wars,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday Angelus address. “The 80th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki has reawakened throughout the world the necessary rejection of war as a means of resolving conflicts.”

“May those who make decisions always bear in mind their responsibility for the consequences of their choices on populations,” the Pope continued. “May they not ignore the needs of the weakest and the universal desire for peace.”

The Pontiff’s words, delivered in Italian, were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

Pope Leo had earlier recalled the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings in a message to the bishop of Hiroshima, as well as during his August 6 general audience.

