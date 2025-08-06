Catholic World News

‘Nuclear arms offend our shared humanity,’ Pope writes in message for 80th anniversary of atomic bombings

August 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Hiroshima and Nagasaki “remain living reminders of the profound horrors wrought by nuclear weapons,” Pope Leo XIV wrote in a message for the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings.

“True peace demands the courageous laying down of weapons—especially those with the power to cause an indescribable catastrophe,” Pope Leo continued. “Nuclear arms offend our shared humanity and also betray the dignity of creation, whose harmony we are called to safeguard.”

The papal message to Bishop Alexis Mitsuru Shirahama, PSS, of Hiroshima was dated July 14 and released by the Vatican on August 5.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!