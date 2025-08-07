Catholic World News

Pope recalls atomic bombings, appeals for justice and dialogue

August 07, 2025

Recalling the “devastation caused by wars and, in particular, by nuclear weapons,” Pope Leo XIV concluded his August 6 general audience with an appeal for justice and dialogue.

“Today marks the eightieth anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, and in three days’ time we will remember that of Nagasaki,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square (Italian original, English translation). “I wish to assure my prayers to all those who have suffered its physical, psychological and social effects.”

“Despite the passing of the years, those tragic events constitute a universal warning against the devastation caused by wars and, in particular, by nuclear weapons,” he continued. “I hope that in the contemporary world, marked by strong tensions and bloody conflicts, the illusory security based on the threat of mutual destruction may give way to the tools of justice, to the practice of dialogue, and to trust in fraternity.”

The atomic bombing of Hiroshima took place on August 6, 1945, followed by that of Nagasaki on August 9; the Pontiff was correct when he said that the bombing of the latter took place “tre giorni” [three days] after that of the former. The Vatican’s English translation (“in two days’ time”) is incorrect: the translator mistranslated tre [three] as “two.”

Prior to the audience, Pope Leo wrote a message to the bishop of Hiroshima for the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!