Signaling end of Syro-Malabar liturgical dispute, Leo XIV concludes pontifical delegate’s mandate

July 08, 2025

The Dicastery for the Eastern Churches announced on July 7 that Pope Leo XIV has ended the mandate of Archbishop Cyril Vasil’, SJ, as pontifical delegate in liturgical matters for the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, India.

In doing so, the Pontiff expressed his “deep gratitude to the prelate for the work carried out” and signaled the end of the at-times violent dispute over the sacred liturgy that has roiled the archeparchy (archdiocese) over the past four years. The archeparchy’s head is the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

Led by the Major Archbishop, the Syro-Malabar Church’s hierarchy sought to implement a uniform method of celebrating the sacred liturgy. The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar (ad orientem) during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy has been offered facing the people in recent decades.

With near unanimity, the archeparchy’s priests protested the decision of the Major Archbishop and other bishops, and the priests continued to celebrate the sacred liturgy facing the people. Pope Francis exhorted the faithful to obey the hierarchy’s decision, entrusted day-to-day governance of the archeparchy to a series of apostolic administrators (2022-2025), and appointed Archbishop Vasil’ in 2023 as his pontifical delegate in liturgical matters. Archbishop Vasil’, like the administrators, insisted on obedience to the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision on the uniform method.

Under the terms of the new agreement, priests will be permitted to celebrate a Sunday liturgy facing the people as long as they also offer a Sunday liturgy ad orientem. In addition, newly ordained priests will be permitted to offer the liturgy facing the people; recently, they have been required to pledge, as a condition for ordination. not to offer the liturgy facing the people. Finally, several officials of the archeparchy will be replaced.

