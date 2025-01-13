Catholic World News

Administrator of leading Syro-Malabar archeparchy resigns; replacement named

January 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Bosco Puthur, the apostolic administrator of the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly since 2023, resigned his position on January 11 amid protests against his appointments and his attempts to implement the uniform method of celebrating the liturgy in the archeparchy.

Pope Francis has exhorted the faithful of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church to obey the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision on a uniform method of celebrating the liturgy in all of the church’s eparchies (dioceses).

The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy has been offered facing the people in recent decades—and the uniform method has sparked intense opposition there.

On January 11, the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church also chose Archbishop Joseph Pamplany as vicar of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, the head of the Syro-Malabar Church. As vicar, Archbishop Pamplany has been entrusted with day-to-day governance of the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly while continuing to lead his own Archeparchy of Tellicherry.

With Archbishop Pamplany’s appointment by the Syro-Malabar synod, the day-to-day governance of the Ernakulam–Angamaly archeparchy by papally appointed apostolic administrators has come to an end. Archbishop Andrews Thazhath was apostolic administrator from 2022 to 2023, and Bishop Puthur from 2023 to January 11.

