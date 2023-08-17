Catholic World News

Papal delegate sets deadline for Syro-Malabar dissidents

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Cyril Vasil, who is acting as a papal delegate in a bid to resolve a bitter liturgical dispute in the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, has warned that priests who do not observe new liturgical norms will face disciplinary action.



The archbishop said that priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, where resistance to the changes has been intense, must begin using the new liturgy on August 20. He said that “noncompliance with this direction with inevitably invite further disciplinary actions.”



The dissident priests have defied previous orders from the Syro-Malabar Synod, as well as a plea from Pope Francis. Opponents of the change have said that Archbishop Vasil does not have proper authority to issue such orders.

