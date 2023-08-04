Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman lauds Blinken’s Sudan policy

August 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing “gratitude for your sustained leadership and collaboration with a wide range of regional and neighboring countries to end the violence in Sudan.”



Bishop Malloy attached for reference a June 30 statement by the bishops of neighboring South Sudan.



Since a conflict erupted in the largely Muslim nation of Sudan in April, Pope Francis has repeatedly called for dialogue and prayers for peace (April 16, April 23, May 21). The apostolic nuncio has bemoaned “scenes of horror,” as has the Vatican newspaper.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!