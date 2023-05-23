Catholic World News

Pope urges Sudan’s warring sides to lay down arms as new cease-fire looms

May 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It is sad, but, a month after the outbreak of violence in Sudan, the situation continues to be serious,” Pope Francis said on May 21, after his Regina Caeli address.



“While encouraging the partial agreements reached so far, I renew my heartfelt appeal for the laying down of weapons, and I ask the international community to spare no effort to make dialogue prevail and to alleviate the suffering of the people,” he continued. “And let us continue to be near the beleaguered Ukrainian people.”

