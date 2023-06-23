Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper reports scenes of horror in Sudan

June 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in it June 22 edition, L’Osservatore Romano published Hadia Hasaballah’s eyewitness account of the conflict that erupted in Sudan in April.



In 2019, Hasaballah, a women’s right activist, deplored the rape of women pro-democracy protestors by government forces.



In her account of the current Sudan conflict, Hasaballah discussed how she and others hid in her home for two months, without electricity and with little water. When she had to leave her home, she saw “half-burned human bodies mauled by dogs; houses, vehicles, and shops set on fire ... All businesses had been looted. All the houses had been broken into and their doors hung open.”



Sudan (map), a northeastern African nation of 48 million, is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. It is distinct from South Sudan, which is largely Christian and animist.

