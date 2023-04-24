Catholic World News

Papal appeal for dialogue over ‘grave’ Sudan situation

April 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The 2023 Sudan conflict, which pits the Sudanese Armed Forces against paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, began on April 15.



“Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan remains grave, and therefore I renew my appeal for an end to the violence as soon as possible and for a return to the path of dialogue,” Pope Francis said on April 23. “I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters.”

