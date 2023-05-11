Catholic World News
Apostolic nuncio bemoans ‘horror scenes’ in Sudan
May 11, 2023
» Continue to this story on ACI Africa
CWN Editor's Note: The Sudan conflict, which pits the Sudanese Armed Forces against paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, began on April 15.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!