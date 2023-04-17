Catholic World News

Pope seeks prayers for peace in Sudan

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to pray for peace in Sudan, during his public audience on Sunday, April 17.



As Sudanese troops battled rebels, the Pope said that he was praying for the country’s people, “who have already been through so much.”



Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in fighting that broke out on August 15 between rival military factions seeking control of the government in the impoverished country.

