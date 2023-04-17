Catholic World News

Virginia senator defends FBI investigation, compares traditionalist Catholics to radical Muslims

April 17, 2023

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), a Catholic who was Sen. Hilary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election, defended an FBI investigation into “radical traditionalist” Catholics that was brought to light by a leaked memo.

The memo, distributed by the FBI’s Richmond office, linked the traditional Latin Mass to hate groups. The memo, subsequently retracted by the FBI and condemned by Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, received criticism from 20 state attorneys-general and from former FBI leaders. The FBI director has received a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee for all documents related to the investigation.

Sen. Kaine said the purpose of the investigation was actually to look into violent extremists who were targeting “radical traditionalist Catholics” in an effort to recruit them, according to WSET-TV, a television station based in Lynchburg, VA.

“We’ve done the same thing for years working in tandem with mosques because there have been groups that have tried to target or radicalize, especially young people,” added the senator, who “said he helped connect bishops with the FBI so they can further discuss these concerns with transparency.”

