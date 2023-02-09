Catholic World News

FBI internal memo warns against ‘radical traditionalist Catholic ideology’

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A former FBI special agent has made public a January 2023 memo, “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities.” The memo came from the FBI’s Richmond division.



“RTCs [i.e., radical traditionalist Catholics] are typically categorized by the rejection of the Second Vatican Council (Vatican II) as a valid church council; disdain for most of the popes elected since Vatican II, particularly Pope Francis and Pope John Paul II; and frequent adherence to anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ, and white supremacist ideology,” according to the memo’s author.



“Radical-traditionalist Catholics compose a small minority of overall Roman Catholic adherents and are separate and distinct from ‘traditionalist Catholics’ who prefer the Traditional Latin Mass and pre-Vatican II teachings and traditions, without the more extremist ideological beliefs and violent rhetoric,” the memo’s author added.

