Richmond bishop condemns FBI memo that sought to link Latin Mass to violent extremism

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The leaked memo from the FBI’s Richmond office “should be troubling and offensive to all communities of faith, as well as all Americans,” said Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond.



“A preference for traditional forms of worship and holding closely to the Church’s teachings on marriage, family, human sexuality, and the dignity of the human person does not equate with extremism,” he added. The bishop also defended the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, which was mentioned in the memo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

