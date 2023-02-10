Catholic World News

FBI retracts leaked document orchestrating investigation of Catholics

February 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, this particular field office product — disseminated only within the FBI — regarding racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI,” the FBI said in a statement following the leak of an internal memo that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology.”



“Upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document,” the statement continued. “The FBI is committed to sound analytic tradecraft and to investigating and preventing acts of violence and other crimes while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans and will never conduct investigative activities or open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity.”

