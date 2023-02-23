Catholic World News

Former FBI leaders: Leaked memo was wrong to label ‘radical traditionalist Catholics’ as possible domestic threats

February 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Kathleen McChesney, retired executive assistant director of the FBI and former executive director of the USCCB’s Office of Child and Youth Protection, described the leaked memo as a “terrible analytical document” and “antithetical to FBI professional practices and guidelines.”

