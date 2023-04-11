Catholic World News

Documents reveal FBI sought to develop sources in local Catholic churches

April 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, twice sought information from the FBI following a leaked memo from its Richmond office that linked the traditional Latin Mass to hate groups.



According to Jordan, the FBI’s “substandard and partial response” revealed that the FBI sought to develop sources in local Catholic organizations.



Citing the “serious consequences for the free exercise of Americans’ First Amendment rights,” Jordan issued a subpoena to the FBI director for “all documents related to the FBI’s actions.”

