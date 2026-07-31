Catholic World News

Schedule announced for papal visit to Assisi

July 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced the schedule of Pope Leo XIV’s brief visit to Assisi on August 6, in the midst of the Year of Saint Francis.

During his visit of under four hours, Pope Leo will meet with young people taking part in the GO! Franciscan Youth Meeting and with representatives of the Franciscan order. The Pontiff will then celebrate Mass in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels, which encloses the Portiuncula, where St. Francis heard the call to rebuild the Church.

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