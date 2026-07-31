Catholic World News

Schedule announced for papal visit to Assisi

July 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced the schedule of Pope Leo XIV’s brief visit to Assisi on August 6, in the midst of the Year of Saint Francis.

During his visit of under four hours, Pope Leo will meet with young people taking part in the GO! Franciscan Youth Meeting and with representatives of the Franciscan order. The Pontiff will then celebrate Mass in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels, which encloses the Portiuncula, where St. Francis heard the call to rebuild the Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri31 July
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Priest

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Today is the Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556). In the year 1521 a cannon ball fractured the left leg of Captain Ignatius Loyola, the future founder of the Jesuits. While he was convalescing, Ignatius read about Christ and His saints and thus turned wholly to God. He then undertook to equip…

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