Catholic World News

Last Mass this weekend at 76 Iowa Catholic churches

July 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Seventy-six Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Iowa, are holding their final Sunday Masses this weekend.

In April, the archdiocese announced that it would halt Sunday Mass at 84 of its parishes as it consolidates its parishes—163 in number, according to The Official Catholic Directory—into 24 pastorates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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