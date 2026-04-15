Catholic World News

Amid consolidation, Iowa archdiocese halts Sunday Mass at 84 parishes

April 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Dubuque, Iowa, is halting Sunday Mass at 84 of its parishes as it consolidates parishes into 24 pastorates.

“The number of faithful attending Mass has declined by 46% in 20 years, and the number of priests available for ministry has been decreasing,” said Archbishop Thomas Zinkula. “Demographic realities, the decline in the number of priests and religious, and the need for priests to serve more than one parish aren’t signs of failure. They are signs of change.”

According to The Official Catholic Directory (2025 edition), the archdiocese has 163 parishes, 69 diocesan priests in active ministry, and 23 religious-order priests.

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