Catholic World News

US State Department demands release of detained Nicaraguan bishop

July 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs

CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs called for the release of Bishop Abelardo Mata, 80, following his detention by the Nicaraguan regime.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Nicaraguan Bishop Abelardo Mata who has been arbitrarily detained by the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship,” the Bureau stated. “80-year old Bishop Mata poses no threat to the regime and his health is fragile.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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