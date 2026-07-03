Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime detains bishop

July 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan regime detained a retired bishop after he publicly prayed for the persecuted Church in Nicaragua.

Police detained Bishop Abelardo Mata, 80, on June 29, released him, and detained him again the following day. The prelate is the retired bishop of Estelí.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri3 July
Ordinary Time

Feast of St. Thomas, Apostle

Image for Feast of St. Thomas, Apostle

The Feast of St. Thomas, the Apostle, who at first did not believe, has become for the Church one of the first witnesses to her faith. She is fond of appealing to his testimony and frequently puts in our mouths those simple words whereby he expressed the fervour of his regained faith: "My Lord and my God."…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: