Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime detains bishop

July 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan regime detained a retired bishop after he publicly prayed for the persecuted Church in Nicaragua.

Police detained Bishop Abelardo Mata, 80, on June 29, released him, and detained him again the following day. The prelate is the retired bishop of Estelí.

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