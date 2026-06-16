Catholic World News

‘We should not be here today,’ nuncio preaches at funeral of murdered Mozambique bishop

June 16, 2026

The apostolic nuncio to Mozambique celebrated the funeral Mass of Bishop Osório Cîtora Afonso, I.M.C., on June 12, six days after he was murdered.

“We should not be here today; we should not be celebrating this funeral,” Archbishop Luís Miguel Muñoz Cárdaba preached. “What happened should never have happened. Never before in the history of Mozambique has a bishop been murdered.”

Archbishop Muñoz expressed his hope that “all the reasons for this violent death will certainly come to light. However painful they may be, we must not fear the truth. Freedom sets us free.”

Addressing the murdered bishop and his grieving mother, the nuncio added:

Today you leave your mother Amélia for the Church, and we welcome her with love and gratitude. Thank you, mother Amélia, for giving your son to God and his people. Osório now belongs not only to his family but also to the Church, which he faithfully served until the very end. Today you return to the Father’s house, but you leave in the heart of this Church the witness of a faithful pastor, a devoted missionary, and a man who lived for God and his brothers and sisters. Rest in peace, brother.

Bishop Afonso, a Consolata Missionary, was bishop of the Diocese of Quelimane and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Beira. At the funeral Mass, the nuncio announced that Pope Leo appointed Bishop Antônio Bogaio of Caia as apostolic administrator of Beira, and Bishop Estevão Ângelo Fernando of Alto Molocue as apostolic administrator of Quelimane.

Police have arrested three people, including a priest, in the bishop’s murder, with local Catholics expressing skepticism at the suspects’ involvement in the murder.

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