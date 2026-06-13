Catholic World News

Priest arrested in Mozambique bishop killing; Catholics skeptical

June 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Mozambique arrested three people, including an unnamed priest, in the murder of Bishop Osório Cîtora Afonso, I.M.C., of Quelimane.

An anonymous source who fears for his safety told The Pillar that “this murder could not have taken place, in this way, without the involvement of somebody at a government level ... The murder of a bishop was very bad press for the government. There may well have been pressure to solve the case quickly, deflecting attention away from the state.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!