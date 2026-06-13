Catholic World News

Priest arrested in Mozambique bishop killing; Catholics skeptical

June 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Mozambique arrested three people, including an unnamed priest, in the murder of Bishop Osório Cîtora Afonso, I.M.C., of Quelimane.

An anonymous source who fears for his safety told The Pillar that “this murder could not have taken place, in this way, without the involvement of somebody at a government level ... The murder of a bishop was very bad press for the government. There may well have been pressure to solve the case quickly, deflecting attention away from the state.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat13 June
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Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

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In the midst of the World War II, Pope Pius XII put the whole world under the special protection of our Savior's Mother by consecrating it to her Immaculate Heart, and in 1944 he decreed that in the future the whole Church should celebrate the Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This is not a new…

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