Catholic World News

Pope laments murder of Mozambique bishop

June 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the murder of Bishop Osório Cîtora Afonso of Quelimane, Mozambique, the Holy See Press Office said in a statement that Pope Leo “learned with sorrow of the grave act of violence.”

The Pope “joins in prayer with the people of the Dioceses and of Mozambique in this hour of bewilderment, so that the Lord may give them consolation, so that he may guard in his love every man and woman and stop the hand of violence,” the press office added.

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