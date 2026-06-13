Catholic World News

Canadian senate passes hate-crimes bill; bishops warn of threat to religious freedom

June 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a 45-13 vote, the Canadian Senate approved the Combatting Hate Act, which removes an exemption in hate-crimes legislation for religious expression.

Canadian bishops previously warned that the bill threatens religious freedom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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