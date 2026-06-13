Catholic World News

Canadian senate passes hate-crimes bill; bishops warn of threat to religious freedom

June 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: In a 45-13 vote, the Canadian Senate approved the Combatting Hate Act, which removes an exemption in hate-crimes legislation for religious expression.

Canadian bishops previously warned that the bill threatens religious freedom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat13 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Image for Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

In the midst of the World War II, Pope Pius XII put the whole world under the special protection of our Savior's Mother by consecrating it to her Immaculate Heart, and in 1944 he decreed that in the future the whole Church should celebrate the Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This is not a new…

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