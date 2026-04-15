Catholic World News

Hate-crimes bill threatens religious freedom, Canadian bishops warn

April 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Echoing an earlier statement by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Frank Leo of Toronto expressed concern about legislation that could lead to hate-crimes convictions for religious speech.

“There is a way, and I pray the Senate will endeavor to discover it, whereby legislative mechanisms are introduced to eliminate the dreadful expressions of hatred all while assuring that violation of acquired and recognized freedoms, especially of people and communities of faith, are preserved and enshrined, honored and protected,” Cardinal Leo wrote in a letter to Canadian senators.

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