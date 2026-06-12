Catholic World News

President Trump welcomes consecration of United States to the Sacred Heart

June 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump issued a message welcoming the consecration of the United States to the Sacred Heart.

President Trump characterized the consecration as “a powerful moment in our national story and a poignant reminder that America has always been guided by the loving hand of God” and described the Feast of the Sacred Heart as “a joyful celebration of God’s boundless love for all His creation.”

The president also noted that June 12 marks the 39th anniversary of President Ronald Reagan’s Berlin Wall speech and St. John Paul II’s homily at the Westerplatte Peninsula in Gdansk, Poland. The president concluded:

As Catholic Bishops consecrate the United States of America to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in this 250th year of our Independence, we recommit ourselves, like President Reagan and Pope Saint John Paul II, to defending our spiritual identity and great civilizational inheritance. Above all, we pray that America will continue for the next 250 years, and beyond, to be a land of faith, a country of miracles, and a light and glory to all nations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!