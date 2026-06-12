Catholic World News

US bishops consecrate nation to Sacred Heart of Jesus

June 12, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the United States consecrated the nation to the Sacred Heart on June 11, the vigil of the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The consecration, offered during the nation’s 250th anniversary year, took place during a Mass in Orlando, at the Basilica of Mary, Queen of the Universe (video).

“In a culture that prizes independence and self-reliance, we gather publicly to acknowledge that our deepest identity and our truest hope come, not from ourselves but from the Lord,” Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore preached. “Today we place the Church in the United States, and this nation we love, into the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

In preparation for the consecration, three archbishops offered reflections on the Sacred Heart.

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