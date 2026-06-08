Catholic World News

Bishop Schneider: Pope could permit SSPX episcopal consecrations to proceed

June 08, 2026

Auxiliary Bishop Athanasius Schneider, O.S.C., of Astana, Kazakhstan, wrote in a new essay that “with a spirit of magnanimity, the Supreme Pontiff, as a true father, could build a bridge to the SSPX, this portion of his flock, and permit the episcopal consecrations on an exceptional basis in order to foster a climate in which, through greater mutual trust, a solution to the doctrinal questions and the corresponding juridical arrangements may be found patiently and gradually.”

On May 13, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, warned the Society of St. Pius X of excommunication if the Society proceeds with its plan to consecrate new bishops on July 1 without the Pope’s approval.

The Society was founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre (1905-1991). Archbishop Lefebvre’s ordination of four bishops in 1988 without a pontifical mandate led to the automatic excommunications of the prelate and the four bishops he consecrated (Canon 1387). In 2009, the Congregation for Bishops issued a decree remitting the excommunications, a decision that Pope Benedict XVI explained in a subsequent letter.

Two of the four bishops ordained in 1988—Bishop Bernard Fellay and Bishop Alfonso de Galarreta—are still alive. Bishop Bernard Tissier de Mallerais died in 2024; Bishop Richard Williamson, expelled from the Society in 2012, died last year. On May 26, the Society announced the names of four priests who are slated to be consecrated as bishops.

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