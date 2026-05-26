Catholic World News

SSPX announces names of priests who will be ordained bishops

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Society of St. Pius X announced today the names of the four priests who are scheduled to be consecrated bishops on July 1.

They are Father Pascal Schreiber, 53; Father Michael Goldade, 45; Father Michel Poinsinet de Sivry, 42; and Father Marc Hanappier, 36.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, recently warned the Society that consecrating bishops without a papal mandate entails an automatic excommunication under canon law.

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